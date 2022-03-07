Police seeking subjects caught on camera in Shelby Park homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is looking for two persons of interest caught on camera in relation to a deadly shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Nicholas Clay, 42, died in a shooting at the 1200 block of South Clay Street on March 1. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m.

On Monday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit released pictures of two individuals believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone who has any information on the subjects is asked to call LMPD’s Homicide Unit at (502) 574-7055 or the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

