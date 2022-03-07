Sister Evelyn Hurley turns 107

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - At 107 years young, Sister Evelyn Hurley is celebrating with her loved ones by her side.

Hurley, who lives at the Sister of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nelson County, is celebrating 107th birthday with a liturgy at St. Vincent’s Church, followed by a meal with the sisters living on campus in the Motherhouse Dining Room.

“When I was growing up, we could go to the bakery and get a dozen cupcakes for 24 cents,” Hurley told WAVE in 2021.

She was a toddler in 1918 during the influenza pandemic and was proud to receive her COVID vaccine last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

