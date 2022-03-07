Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Sister Evelyn Hurley turns 107

Sister Evelyn Hurley lives at the Sisters of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nelson County.
Sister Evelyn Hurley lives at the Sisters of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nelson County.(Sisters of Nazareth)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - At 107 years young, Sister Evelyn Hurley is celebrating with her loved ones by her side.

Hurley, who lives at the Sister of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nelson County, is celebrating 107th birthday with a liturgy at St. Vincent’s Church, followed by a meal with the sisters living on campus in the Motherhouse Dining Room.

“When I was growing up, we could go to the bakery and get a dozen cupcakes for 24 cents,” Hurley told WAVE in 2021.

She was a toddler in 1918 during the influenza pandemic and was proud to receive her COVID vaccine last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Woman ejected, killed, in crash on I-264
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a long battle with COVID-19.
Radio legend Wayne Perkey dies at 84 after battle with COVID-19
Man shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood identified by officials

Latest News

Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a long battle with COVID-19.
Radio legend Wayne Perkey dies at 84 after battle with COVID-19
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Thee group packed over 20,000 meals on Saturday.
Local organization provides aid to Ukraine families amid conflict
Woman ejected, killed, in crash on I-264