SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/7

Still some heavy rain/strong t-storms to track for south/southeastern areas today but that threat continues to look low.

Temperatures will continue to fall for the rest of the day with any moisture around even able to mix with some snowflakes at times. No issues with that.

There is a Wednesday system that looks to just graze the area as of now.

Then the focus shifts to the stronger system with a rain to snow setup Friday into Saturday.

The video will have much more on that setup...

