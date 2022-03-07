Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect pleads guilty in shooting of 2 LMPD officers during protests

Larynzo D. Johnson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Larynzo D. Johnson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect arrested for shooting two Louisville Metro Police officers during protests in September 2020 has plead guilty to multiple charges.

Larynzo Johnson entered a guilty plea on Monday and has been sentenced to two counts of assault and 33 counts of wanton endangerment for the incident on Sept. 23, 2020.

That night, LMPD Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were shot near the intersection of Brook Street and Broadway while conducting crowd control in the area. Crowds had gathered to protest the grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers directly for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Gregory was hit in the hip and Desroches was hit in the abdomen. Both officers were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Johnson’s arrest report said he used a handgun to fire at police multiple times before leaving the scene. He was pointed out to police and was taken into custody at the Thornton’s at 100 West Broadway.

The commonwealth’s attorney said Johnson admitted to firing a gun at the two officers hit in addition to four other civilians and 27 other officers at the location.

Johnson is sentenced to 13.5 years for each count of assault and five years for each count of wanton endangerment.

The commonwealth attorney recommended charges to be served concurrently, and said Johnson must serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

(WAVE)

