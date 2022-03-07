Contact Troubleshooters
UofL football player charged with assault, harassment of ex-girlfriend

Braden Smith, 23, a wide receiver for UofL, was arrested near the Clubhouse Apartments on...
Braden Smith, 23, a wide receiver for UofL, was arrested near the Clubhouse Apartments on Crittenden Drive around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville football player was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with assault and harassment.

Braden Smith, 23, a wide receiver for UofL, was arrested near the Clubhouse Apartments on Crittenden Drive around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. An incident report says he allegedly threw his ex-girlfriend out of an apartment breezeway in her bra and shorts after they got into a “heated argument.”

The victim suffered several cuts on her forehead, face, back, and arms, according to the report. She also told UofL Police investigators that after breaking up with Smith earlier in the week, he had been harassing her by leaving notes on her car and leaving long voicemail messages on her phone.

“Victim stated that she has repeatedly asked him to leave her alone and that she went to his apartment this morning to tell him to leave her alone,” the report says. “That is when the discussion became physical and he assaulted her.”

According to the victim, Smith had abused her in the past.

Rocco Gasparro, the assistant sports information director at UofL, released a statement confirming Smith’s suspension from the football team.

“We’re aware of the incident involving Braden Smith over the weekend,” the statement says. “Braden has been suspended indefinitely while we continue to gather more information.”

