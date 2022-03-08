Contact Troubleshooters
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF

This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and Jacksonville, Fla.(Breeze Airways)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breeze Airways will now provide nonstop service from Louisville to five cities.

This summer, Breeze will launch a new route from Louisville to San Francisco, in addition to its three existing nonstop flight destinations. Those include New Orleans, Tampa, Fla., and Charleston, S.C. Flights to Boston will also begin this year.

San Francisco flights will begin on May 27, with fares starting at $89 one way. Breeze will nearly triple its Airbus A220 fleet, jumping from 13 to 30 aircrafts, and the new planes will be used to fly the new San Francisco route.

Founded by JetBlue chief David Neeleman, Breeze is a domestic low-fare carrier that began flights from Louisville last summer.

