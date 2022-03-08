Breeze Airways adds two new non-stop flights from SDF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breeze Airways will now provide nonstop service from Louisville to five cities.

This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and Jacksonville, Fla., in addition to its three existing nonstop flight destinations. Those include New Orleans, Tampa, Fla., and Charleston, S.C. Flights to Boston will also begin this year.

Tickets start at $39 one way for flights to Jacksonville starting on May 19. San Francisco flights will begin on May 27, with fares starting at $89 one way.

This year, Breeze will nearly triple its Airbus A220 fleet, jumping from 13 to 30 aircrafts. The new planes will be used to fly the new San Francisco route.

Founded by JetBlue chief David Neeleman, Breeze is a domestic low-fare carrier that began flights from Louisville last summer.

