Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Breeze Airways adds two new non-stop flights from SDF

This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and Jacksonville, Fla.(Breeze Airways)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breeze Airways will now provide nonstop service from Louisville to five cities.

This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and Jacksonville, Fla., in addition to its three existing nonstop flight destinations. Those include New Orleans, Tampa, Fla., and Charleston, S.C. Flights to Boston will also begin this year.

Tickets start at $39 one way for flights to Jacksonville starting on May 19. San Francisco flights will begin on May 27, with fares starting at $89 one way.

This year, Breeze will nearly triple its Airbus A220 fleet, jumping from 13 to 30 aircrafts. The new planes will be used to fly the new San Francisco route.

Founded by JetBlue chief David Neeleman, Breeze is a domestic low-fare carrier that began flights from Louisville last summer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Clark County manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

WAVE News - Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022
WAVE News Your Money
Your Money: The Walkman is back, Apple unveiling new products
Clouds hold tough for most of the day.
FORECAST: Cloudy, cool with showers tonight
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, March 8, 2022