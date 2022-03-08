Cases are down in Louisville 2 years since first reported case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two years ago, Louisville reported it’s first COVID case. In those two years, so much has happened. Now, COVID cases are significantly down and Jefferson County is no longer in the red zone.

Jefferson County’s status is currently in the yellow zone, meaning there is a medium risk in the community.

During the city’s COVID briefing on Tuesday, leaders talked about what the community has accomplished and has advanced in the two years.

We’ve adapted through virtual learning, working and meetings. Websites were built to help educate people and get resources. There were many COVID testing and vaccine sites built, including LouVax at Broadbent Arena.

However, all of this progress doesn’t mean that COVID is gone. Last week, there were more than a thousand confirmed cases.

Lives have also changed forever because of the virus, including lives lost. Even during a nursing shortage, so many nurses and healthcare workers stepped up to help.

