Churchill Downs hosting job fair ahead of Spring Meet, Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is looking to hire multiple positions ahead of the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

As part of the “Staff Call to Post,” Churchill Downs and its vendor partners will take part in a job fair hosted at the track on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers are looking to fill various jobs for Derby Week and the 44-day Spring Meet starting on April 30.

Available job positions include catering, cleaning, culinary, food service, guest services and security.

Applicants are asked to park in the White Lot on the day of the job fair and enter through the Paddock Gate. For more information and to register for the event, visit Churchill Downs’ website.

