Churchill Downs lights Twin Spires maroon for Bellarmine basketball tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs will illuminate its iconic Twin Spires maroon on Monday and Tuesday night in support of Bellarmine University’s upcoming game against the Jacksonville Dolphins in the Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship final.

The Bellarmine Knights are 19-13 overall and 11-5 in the ASUN in just their second year of NCAA Division 1 play, the release said. They scored a 53-50 road upset at Liberty on Saturday night to reach Tuesday’s championship against Jacksonville .

The Knight’s will host Jacksonville at Freedom Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m., which will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

