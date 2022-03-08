Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds

By MANDY GAITHER
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concussions may lead to a higher risk of kids developing mental health problems, a new study finds.

“Some of the primary symptoms after a concussion can include things like changes in mood, anxious thoughts, changes in behavior, irritability, that sort of thing,” Kelly McNally, co-director of the Complex Concussion Clinic at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said.

The Canadian study published in JAMA Network Open examined records of kids between the ages of 5 and 18 who had a concussion or orthopedic injury over a 10-year period between 2010 and 2020.

None of the children had a mental health diagnosis before getting hurt, but researchers found that concussed youth had a 40% increased risk of developing a mental health issue compared with children the same age and sex with an orthopedic injury.

Children who had a concussion also had an increased risk of self-harming and undergoing psychiatric hospitalization compared to those with an orthopedic injury.

McNally says parents should be aware.

”I think a primary thing for parents to do is just to keep that conversation rolling with their children, so if they have had an injury ask them how they’re feeling. How are they doing emotionally? How are they coping?” she said.

If there are any red flags such as mood changes, being withdrawn or your child is not enjoying activities they once did, parents should seek help.

”We don’t want parents to be afraid for their children to play sports, but it does provide information to parents to help empower them to get the right help for their children if they are seeing mental health symptoms after something like a concussion,” McNally said.

She says it is important to seek care early if there are any concerns about mental health problems so that issues can be treated more easily and quicker.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the Shorty’s Food Mart on the 3500 block of West...
LMPD: Person shot and killed at West Broadway gas station; another victim sent to hospital
File Graphic
Two people found shot and killed inside home in southwest Louisville

Latest News

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
The 25-year-old father of two had to be shocked 11 times in addition to receiving CPR. He will...
Father, 25, suffers sudden cardiac arrest at trampoline park
A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020...
Colorado elections officials indicted for election tampering
Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship...
Take a look: Researchers find polar explorer Shackleton's wrecked ship
Two brothers are charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting, which...
Family mourns security guard shot while getting gas after work