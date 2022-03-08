Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy, cool with showers tonight

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • FRIDAY NIGHT (3/11/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ALERT DAY: Rain changing rapidly to wet snow Friday PM/Sat AM; some accumulations possible
  • COLD SATURDAY: Highs should stay below freezing with wind chills in the teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see cloudy skies for much of the day and cool highs only in the 40s.

Light rain moves in from the south tonight as temperatures fall through the 30s. The rain may mix with some wet snow after midnight; since we will remain above freezing no impacts are expected.

The rain/snow mix moves out Wednesday morning. Clouds gradually decrease into the afternoon with highs in the 50s Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday as temperatures return to the 30s.

Thursday looks quite pleasant before wintry weather returns on Friday. Temperatures crash Friday night as rain changes to snow. Some slushy accumulations are on the table but it is too early to talk about amounts. Confidence is higher in the very cold air moving in for the weekend. We’ll see a rapid and significant warmup next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

