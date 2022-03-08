FORECAST: Rain (snowflakes mixed in) Overnight

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY NIGHT (3/11/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain overnight mixed with a few snowflakes

Alert Day late Friday & early Saturday for possible snow

Mid 70s mid to late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect light rain to move in from the south later tonight.

Temperatures will hold above freezing, but a few snowflakes may mix in at times. Temperatures in the 30s. The rain/snow mix moves out Wednesday morning.

Clouds gradually decrease into the afternoon with highs in the 50s Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday as temperatures return to the 30s.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with temperatures rebounding into the 60s. We’re near 60 again on Friday before a powerful cold front approaches.

This will knock our temperatures quickly back into the 20s Friday night. Depending on the waves of precipitation that move in behind the front will determine how much, if any, snowfall we’ll receive.

At this point an accumulating snow can not be ruled out by early Saturday morning.

There is much to pin point as we get closer - at this point the greatest potential looks to be east of I-65.

