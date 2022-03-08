Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville community centers offer spring break camps for children

As spots are limited, be sure to register before March 25.
As spots are limited, be sure to register before March 25.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering Spring Break camps from April 4-8 in hopes to give kids an adventurous and active spring break.

The camps will be held at three Louisville Community Centers offering arts and crafts, outdoor activities, and the opportunity to meet new friends and learn new skills, the release said.

“Attending one of Louisville Parks and Recreation’s camps is a great opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active during the break,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Community Centers offering the spring break camps are located at:

  • Arts Everywhere Camp: Beechmont Community Center: 205 West Wellington Ave
  • Nature Camp: Berrytown Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Center: 1300 Heafer Road
  • Sports Camp: Southwick Community Center: 3621 Southern Ave

“Learning and socializing plays a critical role in the lives of young people,” Acting Director Margaret Brosko said. “We look forward to welcoming youth to our Community Centers during the break for a fun-filled week.” 

As spots are limited, be sure to register before March 25. For more information about each camp and to register, click here.

All recommended COVID-19 guidelines implemented by Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness will be followed to ensure the health and safety of all campers and staff.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Clark County manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

Now, COVID cases are significantly down and Jefferson County is no longer in the red zone.
Cases are down in Louisville 2 years since first reported case
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Owner of The Seafood Lady speaks out after weekend shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
Cases are down in Louisville 2 years since first reported case
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs hosting job fair ahead of Spring Meet, Kentucky Derby