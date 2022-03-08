Louisville community centers offer spring break camps for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering Spring Break camps from April 4-8 in hopes to give kids an adventurous and active spring break.

The camps will be held at three Louisville Community Centers offering arts and crafts, outdoor activities, and the opportunity to meet new friends and learn new skills, the release said.

“Attending one of Louisville Parks and Recreation’s camps is a great opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active during the break,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Community Centers offering the spring break camps are located at:

Arts Everywhere Camp: Beechmont Community Center: 205 West Wellington Ave

Nature Camp: Berrytown Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Center: 1300 Heafer Road

Sports Camp: Southwick Community Center: 3621 Southern Ave

“Learning and socializing plays a critical role in the lives of young people,” Acting Director Margaret Brosko said. “We look forward to welcoming youth to our Community Centers during the break for a fun-filled week.”

As spots are limited, be sure to register before March 25. For more information about each camp and to register, click here.

All recommended COVID-19 guidelines implemented by Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness will be followed to ensure the health and safety of all campers and staff.

