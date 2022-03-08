Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot during alleged hold-up near Shelby Park; LMPD investigating

Calls came in around 7:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson Street and Gwendolyn Street...
Calls came in around 7:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson Street and Gwendolyn Street on report of a hold up in the area.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot while held up near Shelby Park on Monday night.

Calls came in around 7:06 p.m. to the intersection of South Jackson Street and Gwendolyn Street on report of a hold up in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The report was later updated to a shooting as the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the location.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospital for treatment. The man is expected to recover.

LMPD said no suspects are in custody. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

