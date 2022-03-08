Man shot on Taylor Boulevard recovering in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot early Tuesday morning on Taylor Boulevard is being treated at University Hospital.

After responding to the shooting call around 1 a.m., officers found the victim with gunshot wounds, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical but stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip Portal to report it anonymously.

