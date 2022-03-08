Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man shot on Taylor Boulevard recovering in hospital

After responding to a shooting call around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Taylor Boulevard, officers found...
After responding to a shooting call around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Taylor Boulevard, officers found the victim with gunshot wounds, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot early Tuesday morning on Taylor Boulevard is being treated at University Hospital.

After responding to the shooting call around 1 a.m., officers found the victim with gunshot wounds, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical but stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD or use the Crime Tip Portal to report it anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the Shorty’s Food Mart on the 3500 block of West...
LMPD: Person shot and killed at West Broadway gas station; another victim sent to hospital
File Graphic
Two people found shot and killed inside home in southwest Louisville

Latest News

If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor
Oleg said he couldn't sleep until he got his family here to Louisville.
Louisville man helps Ukrainian friends escape the violence
If it becomes law, Rep. Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K9 shot and killed
Students said they were speaking out against a student who is accused of sexual assault. JCPS...
Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in - 11:00