Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first

Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box(KWTX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans of the California fast food chain Jack in the Box have another Louisville location to look forward to.

Just days after an application for the first Jack in the Box location in Louisville was filed to open at a former Steak ‘n Shake on Bardstown Road, another application was filed to Louisville Metro Government on March 4 to open in Valley Station on 10700 Dixie Highway.

The location was formerly a Chillers Microcreamery ice cream and yogurt store.

Documents state a 2,494 square-foot restaurant on 0.69 acres will be built at the address following approval from Metro Government’s Planning Commission.

There are no details on when either restaurant is planning to open.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

