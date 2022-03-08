Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? You might start seeing more of that - and not just with chips.

People are seeing everything getting smaller, like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less.

This is called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for consumers, hiking prices is a last resort for companies, because they know that buyers will notice and it could hit demand for their product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Allyn Bryant was arrested on Monday.
Officers involved in shooting at St. Matthews park, suspect arrested
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Clark County manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting girlfriend
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

WAVE News - Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022
WAVE News Your Money
Your Money: The Walkman is back, Apple unveiling new products
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection starts in Michigan governor kidnap plot
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds two new non-stop flights from SDF