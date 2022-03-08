SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/8

A small system tonight will bring a chilly light rain that could mix with some wet snow near and north of the Ohio River after midnight. No issues with that.

We’ll warm things up into Thursday. Then we’ll get into the system for Friday PM into Saturday with some rain but overall this is going to be a quick change to wet snow. The question is how long of a duration of snow are we talking about here? That makes a different on very little in amounts to several inches. That will take a couple more days to fine-tune. We are certainly more confident in the cold attack this will bring with a sub-freezing day Saturday.

