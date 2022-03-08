Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A small system tonight will bring a chilly light rain that could mix with some wet snow near and north of the Ohio River after midnight. No issues with that.

We’ll warm things up into Thursday. Then we’ll get into the system for Friday PM into Saturday with some rain but overall this is going to be a quick change to wet snow. The question is how long of a duration of snow are we talking about here? That makes a different on very little in amounts to several inches. That will take a couple more days to fine-tune. We are certainly more confident in the cold attack this will bring with a sub-freezing day Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the Shorty’s Food Mart on the 3500 block of West...
LMPD: Person shot and killed at West Broadway gas station; another victim sent to hospital
File Graphic
Two people found shot and killed inside home in southwest Louisville

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Evening, March 9, 2022
Temperatures stay cold as lows dip into the 20s and 30s.
FORECAST: Cold and quiet overnight, big changes by the weekend
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/9
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/7