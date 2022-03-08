Contact Troubleshooters
Suspects indicted by grand jury on homicides of Louisville 9-year-old girl, father

Antonia Brown, 53, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Vernon...
Antonia Brown, 53, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Vernon Lee and Lee’s 9-year-old daughter, Kaylee Lee, according to Louisville Metro Police.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury in connection to the death of a 9-year-old girl and her father back in August 2021.

Antonia Brown and Antonio Sanderson were both charged on Tuesday with one count of murder, one count of robbery, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of persistent felony offender, according to the commonwealth attorney’s office.

In addition, Brown was also charged with one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

The two men were originally arrested for the murders of 52-year-old Vernon Lee and Lee’s 9-year-old daughter, Kaylee Lee on March 1.

On August 15, 2021, police were called to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue in southwest Louisville on reports of a shooting. Officers found Lee and his daughter found shot and killed at the location.

Police said the shooting may have happened during a home invasion as there were items missing from the family’s safe. It is unclear if all suspects involved have been identified at this time, Lt. Donnie Burbrink said after charges were announced.

Brown is currently awaiting trial within Louisville Metro Corrections. Sanderson was located and arrested in Tempe, Arizona and is awaiting extradition to Louisville.

