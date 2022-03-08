Contact Troubleshooters
Two men arrested after string of Louisville area robberies

The LMPD Robbery Unit found identification from several crime scenes pointing them to the suspects.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are facing charges after being involved in multiples robberies over the course of January and February in and around Louisville.

According to Lt. Mindy Vance, the crime spree involved robberies at several gas stations, a Penn Station restaurant and three dollar stores between Jan. 11 and Feb. 28 in Louisville, Middletown and Jeffersontown. The LMPD Robbery Unit found identification from several crime scenes pointing them to the suspects.

“We called them the double tappers,” Detective Dan Mason said. “I mean, they were hitting in succession within 20-30 minutes of each other in most of the robberies. So what we look for is patterns. We look for clothing. A lot of similar clothing, the pattern, the M.O. - modus operandi, stuff like that.”

On March 7, officers identified the suspects and attempted to stop them in a car near Preston Highway and St. Rita Drive, but the driver sped away. Officers chased the suspects until they reached South 23rd Street and Hale Avenue. The three suspects then scattered and left the car behind.

Investigators caught and arrested two of the suspects on Heather Lane around 4:30 p.m. in a different car that had been used in previous holdups, Vance said. When questioned, the suspects, Anthony Miller and Phillip Stewart, admitted to their crimes.

“Given the preponderance of evidence, they admitted to their part in the robberies, and we’re very confident we have the right guys,” Mason said.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect believed to be involved in the robberies.

“We’ve got ten people in the unit, ten professionals, and we’ll investigate it to the fullest extent,” Mason said.

Miller is charged by LMPD with seven counts of robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fleeing and evading police. Stewart is charged with four counts of robbery.

Middletown Police and Jeffersontown Police also charged Miller and Stewart with a count of robbery each.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
