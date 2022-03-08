Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison

Alyssa Shepherd
Alyssa Shepherd (WNDU)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -

Update: Alyssa Shepherd, the driver convicted of killing three siblings at a Fulton County bus stop, is out of prison. A spokesman for Rockville Correctional Facility confirmed she was released to her family just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs said Shepherd will begin roughly three years of GPS-monitored home detention followed by three years of probation.

Marrs added her license is suspended for 10 years from her release.

Original story:

The driver convicted of hitting and killing three siblings and seriously injuring another student in 2018 will be released from prison on Wednesday.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs confirmed Alyssa Shepherd’s release with 16 News Now, indicating she will serve roughly three years of home detention while wearing a GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet followed by three years of probation.

“We obviously wanted more time, executed at the time of sentencing, the judge sentenced her to what he did, which was a 10-year sentence with four years executed, and then she got the time cut,” explained Marrs.

Marrs said Shepherd completed a course through the Indiana Department of Corrections that sliced six months off her original sentence.

“I know for the family, you know, it’s very painful and disheartening, and, you know, their kids are, are gone forever, at least from this earth,” he said.

Twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their older sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed on October 30th, 2018 while Maverik Lowe has had 24 surgeries due to Shepherd’s illegally passing their school bus.

“It’s kind of divided the community because some people feel that we’ve criminalized an accident. And, my position has always been, I have no doubt that it was an accident. The problem is, it was a reckless accident. And if it’s reckless, it’s criminal,” Marrs remarked.

Shepherd’s driver’s license is suspended until 2032, according to Marrs.

16 News Now reached out to Shepherd’s lawyer and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
When questioned, the suspects, Phillip Stewart and Anthony Miller, admitted to their crimes...
Two men arrested after string of Louisville area robberies

Latest News

After being found with an airsoft gun on campus, a Waggener High School student is faces...
Waggener HS student charged for having weapon on campus
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
LMPD respond to Central HS after student sit-in
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
Pleasant weather hangs around through Thursday before our next Alert Day.
FORECAST: Sunny, mild afternoon; watching Friday snow chances