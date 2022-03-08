UPDATE: Alyssa Shepherd released from prison

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -

Update: Alyssa Shepherd, the driver convicted of killing three siblings at a Fulton County bus stop, is out of prison. A spokesman for Rockville Correctional Facility confirmed she was released to her family just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs said Shepherd will begin roughly three years of GPS-monitored home detention followed by three years of probation.

Marrs added her license is suspended for 10 years from her release.

Original story:

The driver convicted of hitting and killing three siblings and seriously injuring another student in 2018 will be released from prison on Wednesday.

Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs confirmed Alyssa Shepherd’s release with 16 News Now, indicating she will serve roughly three years of home detention while wearing a GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet followed by three years of probation.

“We obviously wanted more time, executed at the time of sentencing, the judge sentenced her to what he did, which was a 10-year sentence with four years executed, and then she got the time cut,” explained Marrs.

Marrs said Shepherd completed a course through the Indiana Department of Corrections that sliced six months off her original sentence.

“I know for the family, you know, it’s very painful and disheartening, and, you know, their kids are, are gone forever, at least from this earth,” he said.

Twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their older sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed on October 30th, 2018 while Maverik Lowe has had 24 surgeries due to Shepherd’s illegally passing their school bus.

“It’s kind of divided the community because some people feel that we’ve criminalized an accident. And, my position has always been, I have no doubt that it was an accident. The problem is, it was a reckless accident. And if it’s reckless, it’s criminal,” Marrs remarked.

Shepherd’s driver’s license is suspended until 2032, according to Marrs.

16 News Now reached out to Shepherd’s lawyer and is awaiting a response.

