Bare shelves at West End grocery symptom of Freon leak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A full service grocery store in Louisville’s West End celebrated a decade ago now has the neighbors worries it’s going to close.

The Cash Saver on Wilson Avenue was developed with the help of federal and city money. But bare shelves for months led one customer to reach out to the Troubleshooters.

Taking a look into the grocery store right now could remind customers of March 2020 all over again. No meat, hardly any produce, empty shelves, but that’s supposed to change.

A lot can change in a decade, and at the Cash Saver, then called First Market, the current selection looks like it has gone on a crash diet since its grand opening.

“They don’t have meat, they don’t have produce, the deli is closed, they don’t have bread, they don’t have dairy,” customer Erica Carter said.

Carter lives in the neighborhood and worried the store looks like it’s closing up.

“Now it’s like there’s no point in even going, it’s very frustrating,” Carter said.

She’s not kidding. WAVE’s cameras saw a couple chickens, some bologna and apples, but more empty shelves than anything.

Taxpayers helped build this store. Metro Council President David James doesn’t want to see the West End lose it.

“Trying to have grocery stores for people in southwest Louisville, the California area, Smoketown, is very, very important,” James said.

He said that area of Louisville is a food desert.

“The city is having a very difficult time recruiting grocery stores to go into those areas,” James said.

It turns out the Cash Saver has a major mechanical issue. The new owners bought it about a year and a half ago and said the refrigeration system has been leaking Freon. They’re going to replace the whole thing.

They’re also planning to restock inside with new food selections.

“It was a joy to have in the neighborhood because it was so quick to get to,” Carter said.

The store owner said restocks will happen once the replacement system is in place. He also said they plan to stick around.

The Cash Saver’s previous owner declared bankruptcy in 2018 because they weren’t getting enough traffic in their stores.

They kept the Wilson Avenue store open after reorganizing because it was profitable.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.