Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in...
This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man's clothes by CBP officers at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry. An alleged smuggler who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had dozens of lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” the statement said.

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”

The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K-9 shot and killed
A man and a woman found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening have...
Coroner confirms identities of murder-suicide victims found inside southwest Louisville home
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in
18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting
Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
JCPS teacher investigated over racial slur caught on camera

Latest News

The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Three adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 10, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 10, 2022
The loss of the Shepherdsville Police K-9 not only being felt in Bullitt County, but across...
Shepherdsville community mourns K9 Dash's death
Louisville made it the whole month of February with just nine homicides, which is a first for...
Louisville’s downturn in homicides short lived