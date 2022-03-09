Cards advance with 84-74 win over Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

(WAVE) - UofL survived and advanced on opening day of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday with an 84-74 win over Georgia Tech.

The Cards (13-18) came flying out of the gate, hitting six three-pointers in the first half on their way to a 45-28 halftime lead.

An El Ellis three-pointer with 12:06 left extended the lead to 67-40. The Yellow Jackets (12-20) responded with a 19-0 run to make it interesting. They closed within 73-68 on a Dallan Coleman free throw with 2:57 remaining.

Jarrod West answered with 2:33 left to extend the lead and he added another from the same spot with 1:57 on the clock for a 79-70 Cards lead.

West led all scorers with 20 points, including four of six from three.

“The game got tight, obviously a lot tighter than what we wanted it to be,” West said. “They were making a run, um, you know I think playing in as many games as I have, you know, it’s crazy, but things like that happen and I feel like I was pretty composed and I stayed in the moment.”

The win was just the third in the last 14 games for the Cards.

“Credit to them for fighting back but big credit to my guys for hanging in there, for staying together,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said. “As many losses and as much adversity as we’ve dealt with throughout the year, we could have easily caved and said, well, you know, it was good ride, but we didn’t do that, we chose to fight and compete and hang in and hold on and I couldn’t be more excited about my guys.”

Up next for the Cards is a date with Virginia (18-12) on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. UVA just beat UofL 71-61 on Saturday in the KFC Yum! Center.

