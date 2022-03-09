CAUGHT ON TAPE: Bullitt County woman steals nearly $10,000 worth of Botox fillers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Bullitt County are searching for a woman who broke in and stole thousands of dollars in Botox and fillers from a salon and skin center.

It happened Saturday night around 10 p.m., when a woman smashed in the front door of the Perfect Imperfections Salon going straight to the Botox and fillers section. The thief was able to get away with nearly $10,000 worth of product.

Detective J.C. Witherspoon with the Pioneer Village Police Department gave a statement, warning about the dangers of these products. He said this is not something an untrained individual should attempt to inject into themselves.

“If you’re not trained and you don’t truly understand how that product is used, you can cause horrible disfigurement, permanent disfigurement, paralysis and or possibly death, because some of the things are poisonous if it’s injected into the wrong portions of the face,” he said.

Witherspoon said the woman did more damage than just stealing inventory. When the woman smashed through the front door, she destroyed a memorial of the owner’s son, Michael, who was murdered two years ago.

The business was opened in dedication to Michael, and some of the proceeds made in sales were used in assistance to the family’s legal defense fund.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.