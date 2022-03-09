Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the 77-year-old registered sex offender to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: Men planned to ‘hog-tie’ Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Pleasant weather hangs around through Thursday before our next Alert Day.
FORECAST: Sunny, mild afternoon; watching Friday snow chances
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, March 9, 2022