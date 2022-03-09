Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Early rain/snow mix to sunshine!

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS
  • FRIDAY NIGHT (3/11/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • EARLY MIX TODAY: Rain/snow showers will quickly end by 8 AM
  • LOVELY THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. Take advantage of it.
  • FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: Rapid drop in temperature, windy, with rain quickly changing to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early wintry mix will quickly jet to the east this morning. In fact, some sunshine will build in later today with a decent jump into temperatures into the 50s.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures return to the 30s.

No doubt, Thursday is going to be the “pick of the week” in terms of good weather out there. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.

Some increase in clouds late Thursday night but we will remain dry.

Friday daytime looks quiet and fairly mild actually. The action kicks in Friday night with a rapid drop in temperature with rain quickly changing to wet snow and turning very cold into Saturday. Some accumulations are expected but whether it is an inch or two or higher is still uncertain. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/9 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/9 4AM Update

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/9 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/9 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/8
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/7
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/3