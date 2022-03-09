FORECAST: Early rain/snow mix to sunshine!

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY NIGHT (3/11/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

EARLY MIX TODAY: Rain/snow showers will quickly end by 8 AM

LOVELY THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. Take advantage of it.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: Rapid drop in temperature, windy, with rain quickly changing to snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early wintry mix will quickly jet to the east this morning. In fact, some sunshine will build in later today with a decent jump into temperatures into the 50s.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures return to the 30s.

No doubt, Thursday is going to be the “pick of the week” in terms of good weather out there. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.

Some increase in clouds late Thursday night but we will remain dry.

Friday daytime looks quiet and fairly mild actually. The action kicks in Friday night with a rapid drop in temperature with rain quickly changing to wet snow and turning very cold into Saturday. Some accumulations are expected but whether it is an inch or two or higher is still uncertain. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

