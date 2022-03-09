Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, mild afternoon; watching Friday snow chances

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • FRIDAY NIGHT (3/11/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • LOVELY THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. Take advantage of it.
  • FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY: Rapid drop in temperature, windy, with rain quickly changing to snow
  • SATURDAY: Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the rest of the morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs this afternoon climb into the 50s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures return to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday’s weather will be quite pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds increase late Thursday night but we’ll stay dry. Expect lows in the 30s.

The daytime hours on Friday will be quiet and mild, however, the action begins Friday night. We’ll see a rapid drop in temperature with rain quickly changing to wet snow. Some accumulations are expected but whether it is an inch or two or higher is still uncertain. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

