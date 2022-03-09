Gov. Beshear awards Louisville $27 million in federal funds for eviction relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced more funds will be coming into Louisville to help provide assistance for rent and utilities.

Beshear awarded Louisville mayor Greg Fischer with $27 million for the city’s Eviction Prevention Program on Tuesday afternoon.

The program was created in the Louisville Metro to help provide financial assistance to residents who have lost income due to the COVID pandemic.

While the commonwealth offers its own pandemic eviction assistance program, Louisville and Lexington were two cities who applied for direct funding from the federal government for their city’s residents.

”The fact that we have a safety net, and an extra safety net during COVID is absolutely critical, because people do fall on hard times and we want to pick them back up,” Beshear said.

Beshear also provided $9.6 million to Lexington’s eviction relief program on Tuesday. Kentucky still has $55.9 million in the state program to provide rent and utility assistance.

For more information on Louisville’s Eviction Prevention Program, click or tap here.

