Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear awards Louisville $27 million in federal funds for eviction relief

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced more funds will be coming into Louisville to help...
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced more funds will be coming into Louisville to help provide assistance for rent and utilities.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced more funds will be coming into Louisville to help provide assistance for rent and utilities.

Beshear awarded Louisville mayor Greg Fischer with $27 million for the city’s Eviction Prevention Program on Tuesday afternoon.

The program was created in the Louisville Metro to help provide financial assistance to residents who have lost income due to the COVID pandemic.

While the commonwealth offers its own pandemic eviction assistance program, Louisville and Lexington were two cities who applied for direct funding from the federal government for their city’s residents.

”The fact that we have a safety net, and an extra safety net during COVID is absolutely critical, because people do fall on hard times and we want to pick them back up,” Beshear said.

Beshear also provided $9.6 million to Lexington’s eviction relief program on Tuesday. Kentucky still has $55.9 million in the state program to provide rent and utility assistance.

For more information on Louisville’s Eviction Prevention Program, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

The LMPD Robbery Unit found identification from several crime scenes pointing them to the...
Two men arrested after string of Louisville area robberies
The thief was able to get away with nearly $10,000 worth of product.
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Bullitt County woman steals nearly $10,000 worth of Botox fillers
Make Ends Meet: Don’t let your morning boost deflate your finances
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to allow the superintendent to shift the school...
JCPS Board approves motion for superintendent to make masks optional