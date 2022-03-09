LMPD: Person shot and killed at West Broadway gas station; another victim sent to hospital

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Shorty’s Food Mart on the 3500 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Steve Healy.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot at the location. Officials said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Healy said officers found a second victim a couple blocks away on the 700 block of Sutcliffe Avenue. The victim was found conscious and alert and transported to University Hospital.

At this time, police believe the two incidents are related.

No other details were provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

