LMPD respond to Central HS after student sit-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department are responding to Central High School following a student-led sit-in that resulted in many students refusing to return to class.

During the sit-in, Central HS Principal Dr. Tamela Compton said school staff provided students “with a safe space to express their concerns” during their regular first period.

Compton said JCPS increased security and LMPD was called to help secure the school on West Chestnut Street when students refused to go back to class. She said in the letter, “When students were dismissed to return to 2nd period, some students chose not to return to class. As a result, we increased our security level and called for district security. The students who did not return to class chose to go to the large gym.”

The full letter to parents reads:

“Today, our students participated in a “sit-in” in response to a social media concern. As these concerns have been raised, our school administration has been working with students and families. Today, our administrative team worked with students to provide a safe space in the auditorium for them to voice their concerns and to hear from Dr. Compton. When students were dismissed to return to 2nd period, some students chose not to return to class. As a result, we increased our security level and called for district security. The students who did not return to class chose to go to the large gym.

Our administrative team is committed to supporting our students both academically and emotionally. We are working diligently with Mrs. Jones, our mental health counselor, and our counseling team to create additional “safe spaces” for students to be heard and report concerns. I welcome any recommendations and suggestions you have to ensure all students feel heard. Our assistant principals are committed to addressing any confirmed disciplinary issues.

As you are aware, the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook governs how we handle student discipline and confidential matters. Unfortunately, we are unable to tell families how a situation is handled; we can only confirm that a situation was addressed. We are reviewing today’s disturbance and will work with students and families to address students’ actions.

Student safety and well-being is of utmost importance to me. If you and/or your child wish to speak to me further, please contact Mrs. Thomas, our school secretary, and she will arrange a time for us to speak.”

A WAVE crew captured many parents of students outside of the school who appeared upset as the school increased its security.

The reason for the sit-in has yet to be revealed.

This story will be updated.

