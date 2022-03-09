Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMPD respond to Central HS after student sit-in

A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset after a student sit-in on March 9.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department are responding to Central High School following a student-led sit-in that resulted in many students refusing to return to class.

During the sit-in, Central HS Principal Dr. Tamela Compton said school staff provided students “with a safe space to express their concerns” during their regular first period.

Compton said JCPS increased security and LMPD was called to help secure the school on West Chestnut Street when students refused to go back to class. She said in the letter, “When students were dismissed to return to 2nd period, some students chose not to return to class. As a result, we increased our security level and called for district security. The students who did not return to class chose to go to the large gym.”

The full letter to parents reads:

“Today, our students participated in a “sit-in” in response to a social media concern. As these concerns have been raised, our school administration has been working with students and families. Today, our administrative team worked with students to provide a safe space in the auditorium for them to voice their concerns and to hear from Dr. Compton. When students were dismissed to return to 2nd period, some students chose not to return to class. As a result, we increased our security level and called for district security. The students who did not return to class chose to go to the large gym.

Our administrative team is committed to supporting our students both academically and emotionally. We are working diligently with Mrs. Jones, our mental health counselor, and our counseling team to create additional “safe spaces” for students to be heard and report concerns. I welcome any recommendations and suggestions you have to ensure all students feel heard. Our assistant principals are committed to addressing any confirmed disciplinary issues.

As you are aware, the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook governs how we handle student discipline and confidential matters. Unfortunately, we are unable to tell families how a situation is handled; we can only confirm that a situation was addressed. We are reviewing today’s disturbance and will work with students and families to address students’ actions.

Student safety and well-being is of utmost importance to me. If you and/or your child wish to speak to me further, please contact Mrs. Thomas, our school secretary, and she will arrange a time for us to speak.”

A WAVE crew captured many parents of students outside of the school who appeared upset as the school increased its security.

The reason for the sit-in has yet to be revealed.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
When questioned, the suspects, Phillip Stewart and Anthony Miller, admitted to their crimes...
Two men arrested after string of Louisville area robberies

Latest News

After being found with an airsoft gun on campus, a Waggener High School student is faces...
Waggener HS student charged for having weapon on campus
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
Pleasant weather hangs around through Thursday before our next Alert Day.
FORECAST: Sunny, mild afternoon; watching Friday snow chances