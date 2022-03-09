Louder Than Life 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, KISS to headline

Contact Troubleshooters
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Let’s get loud!

This September, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS will headline Louder Than Life, a music festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The festival will feature more than 100 artists during the four-day event from Sept. 22-25.

The lineup also includes Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains, Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Papa Roach, Mastodon, The Pretty Reckless and dozens of others.

As one of America’s largest rock festivals, Louder Than Life has grown steadily since its inception in 2014. More than 160,000 people attended the music festival in 2021 after a fourth day was added.

Weekend general admission to Louder Than Life starts at $249.50 plus fees, weekend VIP passes at $629.50 plus fees, and single day general admission tickets at $99.50 plus fees. Guests can also choose between VIP, tent, or RV accommodations.

View the full lineup and read more about the festival here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

