Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man accused of shooting his girlfriend and killing a dog over the weekend was caught after a days-long manhunt.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Clark County Circuit Court, Billy Middleton, 47, is accused of shooting Angela Anderson three times in the legs and then shooting and killing her dog. It happened on Prall Road on Sunday evening.

Anderson told investigators Billy Middleton bolted from the house, shot back through it, and ran into the woods. She was backed up by four other witnesses.

“He is considered to be a threat and should not be approached,” a post on the CCSO Facebook page said as investigators began their search for the suspect. “If located, DO NOT APPROACH MIDDLETON and contact 911 immediately.”

The warrant for Billy Middleton shows he was wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and killing a domestic animal.

After he was found on March 9, he was booked into the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Billy Middleton’s brother, Walter Middleton, was also arrested for allegedly picking up Billy Middleton during the police search and bringing him to different parts of Clark County on March 8, hindering the search for him.

Walter Middleton is charged with assisting a criminal and is being held in the Clark County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

