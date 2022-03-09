Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mayor Fischer extends Give a Day community service program to full month

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced a full month of community service opportunities in the...
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced a full month of community service opportunities in the Louisville-area as part of 2022′s Give a Day campaign.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced a full month of community service opportunities in the Louisville-area as part of 2022′s Give a Day campaign.

The Mayor’s Give a Day campaign will run from April 1 through April 30, with a number of individual and group service opportunities to help spread acts of compassion and give back in the city.

Partnering with Metro United Way and other community organizations, the program began in 2011 and has since grown from a one-day effort now to a full month-long event.

Fischer said while this would be his last year as Mayor announcing community plans for the event, he hopes the event will carry on for years to come.

“When I took office in 2011 and described compassion as one of our core city values, some folks were doubtful,” Fischer said in a release. “But over the past 11 years, Louisvillians have stepped up and today, this city-wide celebration of service, which humbly began as a single day of service, is now a month-long event. My hope is that we’ve inspired our community to ensure the success of Give a Day will continue long into the future.”

Several of the announced projects and initiatives for this year’s event include:

  • Thousands of volunteers will come together throughout April to pick up litter and beautify the city through the Brightside Community-Wide Cleanup, one of the largest Give a Day service projects. All cleanup group participants will receive Brightside litter bags and gloves. Residents also can organize their own clean-ups on streets and in neighborhoods with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Brightside has rallied more than 103,000 volunteers during the Mayor’s Give a Day celebrations.
  • The 10th Annual WE Day Kentucky Celebration will take place April 20. This event has, in the past, drawn some 2,400 students and teachers to The Kentucky Center for a celebration of students’ commitment to service, and over 4,000 for the WE Walk for Compassion. This year’s celebration be a virtual/in person hybrid event at Paristown Point, with 150 students onsite and a livestream reaching 10,000 students throughout Kentucky. This year’s Call To Action will focus on the well-being of youth affected by the devastating tornado earlier this year in Western Kentucky.
  • Louisville Pride Foundation, which is opening the first LGBTQ+ Center in the Louisville area, will have several projects involving painting, landscaping, and other renovation and beautification work.
  • Love the Hungry will host a food packaging event with 100+ participants assembling 20,000 meal kits for children and families assisted through Operation Ukraine in Poland. For the past 10 years, Love the Hungry has hosted more than 40,000 volunteers of all ages who have helped create 7.5 million fortified meals shared with families vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition across the world. This includes 600,000 meals packaged during the Mayor’s Give a Day celebrations.
  • Habitat for Humanity will host a “spring cleaning” in the Russell community, and Molo Village will host a clean-up at the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ at 1225 W. Jefferson in preparation of a renovation project.

For more information on community projects and how to get involved, visit Metro United Way’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
When questioned, the suspects, Phillip Stewart and Anthony Miller, admitted to their crimes...
Two men arrested after string of Louisville area robberies

Latest News

Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey has died at 84 after a long battle with COVID-19.
Visitation for Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey announced
Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from...
Louder Than Life 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, KISS to headline
Corrections officer Maranda Grayson was sitting at home Sunday when she heard gunshots, but...
Off-duty LMDC officer receives top award for helping shooting victims
Corrections officer Maranda Grayson received the Valor Award for likely saving a 10-year-old...
Off-duty LMDC officer receives top award for helping shooting victims