SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/9

Some snow for some this morning but the focus remains on Friday Night into Saturday. The cold is a sure bet, the snow part is likely, but amounts are going to vary as questions remains on how much moisture will be involved in combination of the cold air. And those are two very important factors to resolve.

The wind will also drive down wind chills into the single digits at times into early Saturday.

We will be warm during the daytime period Friday and warming rapidly again Sunday.

So the wintry window is a limited one.

