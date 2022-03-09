Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to Central High School following a student-led sit-in that resulted in many students refusing to return to class on Wednesday.

One student ended up being cited by law enforcement after allegedly assaulting a school staff member, a JCPS spokesperson told WAVE.

During the sit-in, Central HS Principal Dr. Tamela Compton said school staff provided students “with a safe space to express their concerns” during their regular first period.

Students said they were speaking out against a student who is accused of sexual assault. JCPS would not confirm or deny details about the allegations, but said the school is investigating.

“The school and district are investigating allegations made on social media and one complaint made by a student to the school administration,” JCPS said in a statement. “We are taking these allegations seriously. With regard to how investigations are handled - each situation is different depending on the facts and nature of the allegation.”

Compton said JCPS increased security and LMPD was called to help secure the school on West Chestnut Street when students refused to go back to class.

She said in the letter, “When students were dismissed to return to 2nd period, some students chose not to return to class. As a result, we increased our security level and called for district security. The students who did not return to class chose to go to the large gym.”

Taniyiah Jones and her mother Tocheyona Jones were among the vocal crowd outside.

“People don’t come forward because they’re scared, because people don’t believe them. And there’s people defending them so a lot of people don’t come forward,” Taniyiah said.

”It’s very concerning. You expect for your child to come to school and they be safe, but they’re not even safe here at all,” Tocheyona said. “It could have been my daughter. It just happened not to be, but it could have been her.”

The full letter to parents reads:

“Today, our students participated in a “sit-in” in response to a social media concern. As these concerns have been raised, our school administration has been working with students and families. Today, our administrative team worked with students to provide a safe space in the auditorium for them to voice their concerns and to hear from Dr. Compton. When students were dismissed to return to 2nd period, some students chose not to return to class. As a result, we increased our security level and called for district security. The students who did not return to class chose to go to the large gym.

Our administrative team is committed to supporting our students both academically and emotionally. We are working diligently with Mrs. Jones, our mental health counselor, and our counseling team to create additional “safe spaces” for students to be heard and report concerns. I welcome any recommendations and suggestions you have to ensure all students feel heard. Our assistant principals are committed to addressing any confirmed disciplinary issues.

As you are aware, the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook governs how we handle student discipline and confidential matters. Unfortunately, we are unable to tell families how a situation is handled; we can only confirm that a situation was addressed. We are reviewing today’s disturbance and will work with students and families to address students’ actions.

Student safety and well-being is of utmost importance to me. If you and/or your child wish to speak to me further, please contact Mrs. Thomas, our school secretary, and she will arrange a time for us to speak.”

