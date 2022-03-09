Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting in Park Hill last week that injured three people.

On March 8, Antwand Hendricks was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department officers after he was seen getting into a stolen Ford Fusion. According to the arrest report, he was charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property, as well as fleeing police.

Investigators were able to connect Hendricks to a March 3 shooting that seriously wounded three people after his arrest, according to the report. Hendricks admitted to the shooting, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Standard Avenue and Dixie Highway.

(Story continues below photo)

Three people were reported to have been wounded in a March 3, 2022 shooting at Dixie Highway and Standard Ave. in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)

Three victims were shot -- one in the neck who may be left paralyzed, and two in the legs.

“Victim #1 was placed in critical condition after being shot in the neck and may suffer from lifelong paralysis,” the arrest report says. “Victims #2 and #3 are sustained serious physical injury and require ongoing intensive medical treatment.”

Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed a black Ford Taurus with the driver, believed to be Hendricks, coming to a halt in an alley and opening fire on a crowd of people that included the victims. Two others at the site of the shooting were nearly struck as well.

“Victim #4 was in the vehicle with Victim #3 and was nearly struck,” the report says. “Victim #5, was operating his vehicle south on Dixie when his vehicle was struck and a projectile hit the headliner above his head.”

Following the shooting, investigators found a spent shell casing that linked Hendricks to the crime.

In addition to Hendricks’ above charges, he is also facing attempted murder, wanton endangerment and assault charges, according to court documents.

