Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting

18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting in Park Hill last week that injured three people.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting in Park Hill last week that injured three people.

On March 8, Antwand Hendricks was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department officers after he was seen getting into a stolen Ford Fusion. According to the arrest report, he was charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property, as well as fleeing police.

Investigators were able to connect Hendricks to a March 3 shooting that seriously wounded three people after his arrest, according to the report. Hendricks admitted to the shooting, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Standard Avenue and Dixie Highway.

(Story continues below photo)

Three people were reported to have been wounded in a March 3, 2022 shooting at Dixie Highway...
Three people were reported to have been wounded in a March 3, 2022 shooting at Dixie Highway and Standard Ave. in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)

Three victims were shot -- one in the neck who may be left paralyzed, and two in the legs.

“Victim #1 was placed in critical condition after being shot in the neck and may suffer from lifelong paralysis,” the arrest report says. “Victims #2 and #3 are sustained serious physical injury and require ongoing intensive medical treatment.”

Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed a black Ford Taurus with the driver, believed to be Hendricks, coming to a halt in an alley and opening fire on a crowd of people that included the victims. Two others at the site of the shooting were nearly struck as well.

“Victim #4 was in the vehicle with Victim #3 and was nearly struck,” the report says. “Victim #5, was operating his vehicle south on Dixie when his vehicle was struck and a projectile hit the headliner above his head.”

Following the shooting, investigators found a spent shell casing that linked Hendricks to the crime.

In addition to Hendricks’ above charges, he is also facing attempted murder, wanton endangerment and assault charges, according to court documents.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

Billy Middleton, 47, allegedly shot hit girlfriend in the leg several times on March 6.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing dog in Clark County found, arrested
Pleasant weather hangs around through Thursday before our next Alert Day.
FORECAST: Sunny, mild afternoon; watching Friday snow chances
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, March 9, 2022
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/9
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/9