Third suspect arrested in Louisville-area robbery sting

Andra Williams, 23, was taken into custody in Shively without incident around 11:45 a.m.,...
Andra Williams, 23, was taken into custody in Shively without incident around 11:45 a.m., according to LMPD.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a third man involved in a string of robberies happening at Louisville gas stations and dollar stores in January and February.

Andra Williams, 23, was taken into custody in Shively without incident around 11:45 a.m., according to LMPD.

Williams is charged with four counts of robbery in relation to incidents at the Speedway gas station at 4239 Poplar Level Road, the Penn Station restaurant at 2204 Heather Lane, and the Family Dollar stores at 6621 Southside Drive and 7100 Preston Highway.

Lt. Mindy Vance with LMPD said the crime spree occurred between Jan. 11 and Feb. 28.

Police said Williams confessed his involvement in the robberies to detectives.

LMPD arrested and charged two other suspects, Anthony Miller and Phillip Stewart, on March 7.

Miller was charged with seven counts of robbery by LMPD in addition to one count of robbery in both Middletown and Jeffersontown.

LMPD charged Stewart with four counts of robbery, and Middletown and Jeffersontown Police each charged Stewart with an additional count of robbery.

Police said the public provided numerous tips that led to the identification of Williams.

