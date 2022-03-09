Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.(Niabi Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois zoo is celebrating after the successful births of two endangered cubs.

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois, announced the birth of the Amur leopard cubs in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Fewer than 100 individual Amur leopards exist in the wild and it is the most critically endangered big cat in the world, according to the zoo.

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born in an Illinois zoo.
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born in an Illinois zoo.(Niabi Zoo)

The zoo says there have been only seven others born in the U.S. in 2021.

The Niabi Zoo partnered with the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group in 2019.

The zoo received and housed one of several Amur Leopards brought over from zoos in Europe to breed with its male Amur leopard “Jilin.” The zoo eventually received “Iona” from the Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain in July 2021.

The zoo said a third cub was born, but only lived a few days. The two surviving cubs, a male and female, are fortunately thriving.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jack in the Box
Second Jack in the Box location in Louisville announced days after the first
Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11-year-old, according to...
Louisville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child over multiple years
This summer, Breeze will launch two new routes from Louisville to San Francisco and...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flight from SDF
Around 7:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to check a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of...
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 8, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 8, 2022
A wildlife park in Paoli, Indiana is facing multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act...
Southern Indiana wildlife park fined for violations including improper euthanization of llama
The LMPD Robbery Unit found identification from several crime scenes pointing them to the...
Two men arrested after string of Louisville area robberies