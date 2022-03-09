Visitation for Louisville radio legend Wayne Perkey announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Wayne Perkey, a longtime Louisville radio personality who died after a difficult battle with COVID-19, has announced public visitation for Perkey over the weekend.

Public visitation is scheduled for March 12 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home on 3331 Taylorsville Road, near Bowman Field.

Perkey, a three-decade veteran of Louisville radio who was on the air from 1969 until his retirement in 1999, announced in January he had been caring for his wife, who is a COVID long-hauler.

In February, Perkey contracted COVID and had been moved into COVID isolation at Baptist East Hospital after 13 days. A few days later, it was announced Perkey had been placed on a ventilator.

Perkey died at 84 on March 6.

In lieu of flowers, Perkey’s family requests donations made to the Crusade for Children. Perkey was the host of the Crusade for Children program for decades, which family said was close to his heart.

