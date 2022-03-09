Waggener HS student charged for having weapon on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Waggener High School student is facing criminal charges after being found with an airsoft gun on campus this week.

He was found with the weapon on Tuesday morning, Chief Barry Wilkerson said. The charges against him include unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds and disorderly conduct.

The student’s identity was not revealed.

