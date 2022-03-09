Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Waggener HS student charged for having weapon on campus

After being found with an airsoft gun on campus, a Waggener High School student is faces...
After being found with an airsoft gun on campus, a Waggener High School student is faces criminal charges.(JCPS)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Waggener High School student is facing criminal charges after being found with an airsoft gun on campus this week.

He was found with the weapon on Tuesday morning, Chief Barry Wilkerson said. The charges against him include unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds and disorderly conduct.

The student’s identity was not revealed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K-9 shot and killed
A man and a woman found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening have...
Coroner confirms identities of murder-suicide victims found inside southwest Louisville home
A WAVE crew captured parents of Central HS students outside of the school who appeared upset...
Student cited, accused of assaulting staff member at Central HS after student sit-in
18-year-old Antwand Hendricks admitted to investigators that he was responsible for a shooting...
Teen confesses to Louisville triple shooting
Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
JCPS teacher investigated over racial slur caught on camera

Latest News

Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Three adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 10, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 10, 2022
The loss of the Shepherdsville Police K-9 not only being felt in Bullitt County, but across...
Shepherdsville community mourns K9 Dash's death
Louisville made it the whole month of February with just nine homicides, which is a first for...
Louisville’s downturn in homicides short lived
Kentucky State Capitol
House committee passes bill that would ban hair discrimination