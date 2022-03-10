Cards fall to Virginia 51-50 in ACC Tournament

(WAVE) - UofL’s tumultuous season came to an end on Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York, a 51-50 loss to Virginia.

The Cards led 24-20 at the half, and battled throughout, but end the 2021-22 season 13-19.

Malik Williams led UofL with 11 points and 13 rebounds. His three-pointer with 4:53 left gave the Cards a 42-41 lead.

After two Kadin Shedrick free throws put UVA back in front, Jayden Gardner hit a jumper to make it 45-42. Gardner had a game-high 17 points.

Noah Locke tied it at 45 with a triple with 1:57 remaining, but Virginia scored the next four points.

Another Gardner jumper with 1:31 remaining and then Reece Beekman drove by Locke for a lay in with :57 seconds left to make it 49-45.

The Cards got within 49-47 on a Williams follow with :06 seconds left.

Two Gardner free throws with :04 seconds left gave Virginia a 51-47 lead. Kihei Clark added 15 points.

El Ellis provided the final margin with a three just before the buzzer.

