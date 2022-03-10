Extension cords providing power at Hikes Point apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine living by getting power from a neighbor with an extension cord.

Residents of one Hikes Point apartment are fed up with that living situation, where the landlord collects government rent money as well.

It’s one of the latest complaints to come into our Troubleshooter hotline.

LG&E turned off the power to several units at the apartment building because it determined there was a safety issue.

That’s left residents in the dark trying to find out when power will get restored to turn their lights and heat back on.

“With the snap, crackle, pop, it starts scaring you, because that’s electricity; that’s a fire hazard,” Carrie Willis said.

She told the Troubleshooters because she’d been without power at her Hikes Point apartment for over a week. Her lights had been flickering, and when she called LG&E, they turned the power off for good.

“They turned it on and it was still blinking, and they were like, ‘We cannot leave this like this,’” Willis said.

Willis and her neighbor, Dawn Thornton, said the problem stems to an array of meters. They’ve all been yanked out of their sockets, and temporary power has been run from empty apartments with power to those without.

“There’s no heat, there’s no air, it’s all electric, yes,” Thornton said.

They get rent assistance from Louisville Metro and have been calling and calling for help. The city ordered power restored within 48 hours on Monday, but nothing yet.

Residents have also called the fire marshal worried about those extension cords.

“Somebody could fall over that, it’s a fire hazard, I mean anything could happen,” Willis said.

City records show inspectors have been out to the building 15 times. The Housing Authority sent Willis a letter Thursday asking if she’d like to move given the construction, confusion, and inconvenience of the last several months.

She’s thinking about it.

“I don’t want to sit here like this,” Willis said.

The maintenance supervisor told WAVE they’ve applied to LG&E to turn the power back on while their electrical contractor gets a new meter array ordered and installed. He said those aren’t available off the shelf.

The temporary service would be disconnected again without notice if the new array is not installed by the March 15.

The city ordered the apartments vacated a year ago, but that decision was halted after the owners provided an engineering report.

WAVE asked the housing authority if it will consider taking this building off its Section 8 rental list.

A spokesperson did not respond yet Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

