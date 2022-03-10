Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.(Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening have...
Coroner confirms identities of murder-suicide victims found inside southwest Louisville home
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K-9 shot and killed
Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the Shorty’s Food Mart on the 3500 block of West...
Man shot, killed at West Broadway gas station identified
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

When Bellarmine University made the decision to move up to NCAA Division I in 2019, it was...
Bellarmine posts impressive numbers off the court
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins