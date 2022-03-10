Contact Troubleshooters
Garth Brooks talks to WAVE about upcoming stadium tour: ‘Size matters!’

Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour across America this year.
Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour across America this year.(Facebook: Garth Brooks)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks is making his way to Cincinnati on his international stadium tour and discussed what life on the road is like with WAVE’s Maira Ansari.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will make at stop at the home of the Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium, just an hour and a half drive up Interstate 71 from Louisville.

High energy and fan favorite songs are to be expected.

“Everybody that goes to Garth shows pretty much knows that it’s just chaos,” the country crooner said. “It’s high volume. That’s all it is.”

When asked how stadium tours differ from the usual venue, Brooks made one thing clear — size matters.

“As a guy, you’re not supposed to say this, but size matters, I mean come on,” he said. “Ninety-thousand people singing the same song, you’ve got to be kidding me! It just makes you feel like you could levitate. It’s pretty cool.”

Tickets for the May 14 show go on sale March 11at 10:00 a.m. — and fans better act fast, because Brooks’ shows are notorious for selling out quickly!

Watch the full interview with Brooks below.

