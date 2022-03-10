Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS students learn from LouCity FC, Racing Louisville soccer teams

JCPS teamed up with Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville, and Academies of Louisville marketing students from five high schools.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS partnered with Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville and Academies of Louisville marketing students from five high schools.

Students from Central High School got to work one on one with the professional soccer players, tour the facility, and learn more about the business and marketing aspects of sports at the Champions Park facility off River Road on Wednesday.

“They see the space, and their eyes light up,” George Davis IV said. “They are asking what do I need to get in there; how can I be a part of it.”

Davis IV was one of the retired professional soccer players students from Central High School who the students got the chance to meet Wednesday.

He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, played in Louisville for six years and has been with Louisville City since 2016.

“We are building relationships, we are building rapport here,” Davis IV said. “We want to help these kids and want these kids to enjoy themselves and come on the weekends and support the team.”

Students also heard one-on-one from the business side of pro soccer. They got to learn from managers and engage in roundtable discussions.

Tenth grader Ariatna Gijon said the experience was full of firsts for her.

“Being able to come here and see, ‘Oh, this has been an opportunity for me,’” Gijon said. “I have an opportunity even though I’m not the general demographic that is fit for that type of career.”

Gijon said, especially as a Cuban American, she is grateful that JCPS was able to help her gain the exposure to marketing, something she hopes to pursue after graduation.

“In Cuba, you don’t get access to education,” Gijon said. “Especially in Cuba you are told you have to stay home and that there are gender roles just for you.”

The challenge of the day for students was to think critically about how they can recruit more fans in the stands.

“Then they can use that information to say, ‘What can we do to get more of our peers into the stadium,’ or if there is a certain demographic that we want to see more of,” Davis said.

Kyrik Davis wants to play professional soccer one day, but said he was also inspired by seeing the business side.

“It makes me want to look at different viewpoints; just in case football doesn’t work, you know,” Davis said. ”Find different jobs I can do, something that can pertain to my future, just in case.”

Davis IV said he has seen significant growth in the level of support for soccer in the US and in Kentucky.

“Just the reactions from the community, and how they have accepted our teams. It is pretty remarkable and that is part of the reason we have been so enthusiastic to grow,” Davis IV said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

