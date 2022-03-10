Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS teacher investigated over racial slur caught on camera

Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown High School teacher’s actions are under review by JCPS after accusations the teacher used racially insensitive language during class.

A handful of students walked out of the school in protest on Wednesday. Police were not needed to respond.

“It came to our attention that a video has been posted on social media involving a teacher at our school,” Jeffersontown principal Jarrad Durham wrote in a letter to parents provided by JCPS. “While the video lacks context, its contents may be viewed as an example of racial insensitivity.”

The name of the teacher is not yet confirmed. Nor is the context in which the alleged language was used.

“At Jeffersontown High School we value the diversity of our students and staff,” Durham said in the letter. “J-town is a welcoming place where students and staff respect each other and can openly discuss and confront difficult issues in a respectful manner. When incidents happen that might shake those values, I want to make sure I communicate with you so you have the latest information and are not relying on rumors or social media. We are taking it seriously. I want to assure you that we will be following JCPS policies and procedures as we review this matter.”

It is not clear if the teacher has been reassigned or has been disciplined pending any internal review or investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
