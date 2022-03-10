Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill now on the House floor would change how the state handles violent juveniles.

On Wednesday, Representative Kevin Bratcher’s House Bill 318 passed through the House Judiciary Committee.

“There’s got to be some accountability and some way to keep them from just going right back out on the street,” Bratcher (R-Louisville) said.

If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.

Among other things, it would require a court appearance for truancy cases, or kids who skip school, that don’t improve in 30 days.

It would also require kids charged with serious felony offenses to be detained for up to 48 hours before their hearings.

And it would remove confidentiality in cases where a child has admitted to or been convicted of a violent felony offense, but the bill doesn’t specify.

“This area went soft on crime and it’s time to get it back tough again,” Bratcher said. “We can’t have juveniles out committing horrible crimes and going right back on the streets. It’s got to end. It’s got to end now.”

But not everyone agrees this is the way to end it.

Terry Brooks with the Kentucky Youth Advocates said he’s worried about kids being in front of a judge more often.

“What they’re proposing would sort of be a back to the future approach,” Brooks said.

He said it would mean kids not getting the resources they may need.

“When a young person has an interaction with the justice system, frequently their next interaction is more serious and more severe,” Brooks said.

Criminal attorney Kevin Glogower said what crimes qualify as “violent felony offenses” may be a bit broad, and he’d like to see lawmakers narrow that focus to punish the right people, the ones who pull the triggers.

“There are people that are just not going to be rehabilitated,” Glogower said. “Those people, you know what, I don’t say this publicly often, they go to prison and they need to say there. That’s what happens. But there are a lot of redeemable people that get caught up in this cycle of, ‘don’t do this or you’re going to get locked down for whatever amount of time. Versus, hey man if you work with us, we will work with you and help you.”

WAVE News asked Bratcher if this bill means a return of Jefferson County Youth Detention Center. The facility was closed back in 2019,. Bratcher said it’s being talked about, and said he thinks it needs to come back.

