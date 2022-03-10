Kentucky panel passes ban on older transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A Kentucky House panel advanced legislation Wednesday that would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

The Republican-backed bill cleared the state Senate last month. It was amended Wednesday to extend the ban to college.

Under the proposal, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic eligibility would be determined by the “student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”

The measure now heads to the House. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

If it passes into law, Kentucky would join a growing number of GOP-dominated states adopting similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.